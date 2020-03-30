Previous
Red 5 by carole_sandford
223 / 365

Red 5

Red apples for my last red rainbow.
30th March 2020 30th Mar 20

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Phil Sandford ace
Wish I could eat these; they always look really tasty. (Probably best given what’s happening in the world today that I don’t go into anaphylactic shock)
March 30th, 2020  
Fr1da
These look delicious !
March 30th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely still life
March 30th, 2020  
Wendy ace
very nice lighting on these guys.
March 30th, 2020  
