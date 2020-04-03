Sign up
227 / 365
Mystery Tree Blossom
Every stage of this tree is beautiful!
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
Carole Sandford
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
This Year
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
3rd April 2020 5:33pm
tree
blossom
garden
Shirley B
Certainly a beautiful stranger, and very welcome I'm sure.
April 3rd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
Such a pretty blossom and great background bokeh !
April 3rd, 2020
tony gig
beautiful flowers and capture...fav
April 3rd, 2020
