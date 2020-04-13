Previous
Next
Golden Tulip by carole_sandford
237 / 365

Golden Tulip

Today is quite over cast, so this one, that I didn’t use, from last week of a tulip in the late afternoon sun.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
64% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

judith deacon ace
What a beauty and lovely light.
April 13th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
Oh it’s beautiful.
April 13th, 2020  
carol white ace
Beautiful. Fav!! 😀
April 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise