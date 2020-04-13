Sign up
Golden Tulip
Today is quite over cast, so this one, that I didn’t use, from last week of a tulip in the late afternoon sun.
13th April 2020
13th Apr 20
3
3
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
judith deacon
ace
What a beauty and lovely light.
April 13th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
Oh it’s beautiful.
April 13th, 2020
carol white
ace
Beautiful. Fav!! 😀
April 13th, 2020
