238 / 365
Sunset
Phil & I took a walk to the end of our village to see if we could capture the sunset. Best on black.
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
14th April 2020 7:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
village
,
tonight
Phil Sandford
ace
Beautiful
April 14th, 2020
