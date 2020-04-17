Sign up
Bleeding Hearts Arch
Another garden shot. This time, Bleeding Hearts, dianthus or Dutchman’s Trousers. They are known by all three names apparently. I always think they are so pretty.
Many thanks for all recent comments & favs. Always much appreciated!
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1822
photos
144
followers
139
following
234
235
236
237
238
239
240
241
237
472
238
239
473
240
474
241
Views
1
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
15th April 2020 3:21pm
flowers
,
hearts
,
garden
,
bleeding
,
dianthus
