Backlit Leaves by carole_sandford
243 / 365

Backlit Leaves

Phil & I have been on a five mile walk this afternoon, starting at & coming back to our village. This was a maple free near our village church, on our outward journey. Of course, no walk is complete without a camera, not for me anyway ....:
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
