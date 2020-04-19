Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
243 / 365
Backlit Leaves
Phil & I have been on a five mile walk this afternoon, starting at & coming back to our village. This was a maple free near our village church, on our outward journey. Of course, no walk is complete without a camera, not for me anyway ....:
19th April 2020
19th Apr 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1825
photos
144
followers
139
following
66% complete
View this month »
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
Latest from all albums
239
473
240
474
241
242
243
475
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
19th April 2020 12:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
walk
,
countryside
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close