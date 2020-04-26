Previous
In Coming! by carole_sandford
250 / 365

In Coming!

The many male blackbirds that we have in our garden at the moment seem to dance around each other & then fly at each other with a screech! This isn’t the clearest, but you can see one flying at another!
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

Carole Sandford

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
It’s Really uncanny. Haven’t noticed this behaviour before, nor this many of them at one time.
April 26th, 2020  
Sue Cooper ace
A brilliant shot. You've really captured the scene.
April 26th, 2020  
FBailey ace
At first I thought you'd done a very clever Photoshop job!
April 26th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
@fbailey no, action as it happened 😂
April 26th, 2020  
