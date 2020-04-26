Sign up
250 / 365
In Coming!
The many male blackbirds that we have in our garden at the moment seem to dance around each other & then fly at each other with a screech! This isn’t the clearest, but you can see one flying at another!
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Tags
garden
,
fighting
,
blackbirds
,
males
Phil Sandford
ace
It’s Really uncanny. Haven’t noticed this behaviour before, nor this many of them at one time.
April 26th, 2020
Sue Cooper
ace
A brilliant shot. You've really captured the scene.
April 26th, 2020
FBailey
ace
At first I thought you'd done a very clever Photoshop job!
April 26th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
@fbailey
no, action as it happened 😂
April 26th, 2020
