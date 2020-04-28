Previous
Three in a Row by carole_sandford
252 / 365

Three in a Row

Seen a few dandelion shots over the last few days, so I thought I would have play today & got a few shot I liked.
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
69% complete

View this month »

Phil Sandford ace
Very nice. I like this one.
April 28th, 2020  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture.
April 28th, 2020  
Barb ace
Wonderful! Fav
April 28th, 2020  
Shutterbug ace
Such beautiful plants. Love this on black and love your comp.
April 28th, 2020  
Cathy ace
Love the trio! A fav!
April 28th, 2020  
