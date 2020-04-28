Sign up
252 / 365
Three in a Row
Seen a few dandelion shots over the last few days, so I thought I would have play today & got a few shot I liked.
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Tags
dandelion
three
trio
Phil Sandford
ace
Very nice. I like this one.
April 28th, 2020
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture.
April 28th, 2020
Barb
ace
Wonderful! Fav
April 28th, 2020
Shutterbug
ace
Such beautiful plants. Love this on black and love your comp.
April 28th, 2020
Cathy
ace
Love the trio! A fav!
April 28th, 2020
