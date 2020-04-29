Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
253 / 365
Seeing Double
As today is a rainy day, I tought I would see if I could get a bit more mileage out of the dandelion clocks. So this time I give you two seeds, reflecting on a mirror.
29th April 2020
29th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1838
photos
145
followers
138
following
69% complete
View this month »
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
Latest from all albums
248
249
250
477
251
252
478
253
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
29th April 2020 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mirror
,
dandelion
,
seeds
,
reflecting
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close