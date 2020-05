My Work Day

AYWMC 12 pictures, one day. Most taken with my phone. As I was working I didn’t know if I was going to be able to do this, but I managed!

L-R early morning home garden, work corridor, court yard & fish pond. Wisteria in court yard, drug keys, trolley of essentials. Colleagues, pulse oximetry ( my readings), wall art & clock. Our mascot with PPE, medicine pots spoons etc, horse in evening light on way home.

Seemed silly to take another picture today when I had this....