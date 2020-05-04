Sign up
At the Centre.
A macro of the centre of one our tulips that are still blooming!
4th May 2020
4th May 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1845
photos
145
followers
141
following
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
253
254
479
255
480
256
257
258
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
4th May 2020 10:25am
Tags
macro
,
tulip
,
garden
,
centre
carol white
ace
Lovely detailed macro shot
May 4th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
May 4th, 2020
