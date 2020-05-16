Previous
Allium by carole_sandford
270 / 365

Allium

Love these flowers. We have purple & white ones in the garden.
16th May 2020 16th May 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
73% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely shot of this gorgeous flower.
May 17th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Lovely flowers, beautiful shot!
May 17th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
lovely - is this one that you eat?
May 17th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
A lovely POV and such vibrant colours.
May 17th, 2020  
Shirley B
An explosion of colour.
May 17th, 2020  
Brennie B
I just love your flower photos Carole. Always so beautiful
May 17th, 2020  
