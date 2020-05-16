Sign up
270 / 365
Allium
Love these flowers. We have purple & white ones in the garden.
16th May 2020
16th May 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Views
8
Comments
6
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
11th May 2020 1:32pm
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
allium
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this gorgeous flower.
May 17th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Lovely flowers, beautiful shot!
May 17th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
lovely - is this one that you eat?
May 17th, 2020
Pigeons Farm
ace
A lovely POV and such vibrant colours.
May 17th, 2020
Shirley B
An explosion of colour.
May 17th, 2020
Brennie B
I just love your flower photos Carole. Always so beautiful
May 17th, 2020
