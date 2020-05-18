Previous
A Different Allium by carole_sandford
A Different Allium

This is a different kind to the one that I posted a few days ago. The small flowers that make up the big flower are larger.
18th May 2020 18th May 20

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
Phil Sandford ace
They are beautiful flowers aren’t they.
May 18th, 2020  
