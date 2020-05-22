Sign up
Previous
Next
276 / 365
Flight of the Bumblebee
The bees love these flowers. Took a few not so good shots before I got this one. They don’t stay still for long!
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
2
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1866
photos
145
followers
140
following
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
21st May 2020 3:34pm
bee
,
garden
,
allium
Lou Ann
ace
Wonderful closeup capture. He appears to be hovering!
May 22nd, 2020
Milanie
ace
Wonderful close-up
May 22nd, 2020
