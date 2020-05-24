Previous
Peony by carole_sandford
278 / 365

Peony

The Peonies in our garden seem to have been in bloom for ages. Despite being battered by the recent gales of the last few days, today I noticed that we had some vibrant pink flowers.
24th May 2020 24th May 20

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Photo Details

