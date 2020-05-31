Sign up
285 / 365
Lupins
More garden flowers. Love the colour of these lupins. Have been at work today, so this is from a couple of days ago. Today has been another warm & sunny day.
31st May 2020
31st May 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1881
photos
143
followers
142
following
78% complete
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
281
487
282
283
488
284
489
285
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
29th May 2020 2:53pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
garden
,
lupin
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely coloured lupins ! great focus and dof !
May 31st, 2020
