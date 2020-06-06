Previous
Rain soaked Peony by carole_sandford
Rain soaked Peony

It has been a day of heavy showers . I nipped outside between downpours & this peony has been bowed in the wind. I liked the raindrops on it.
6th June 2020 6th Jun 20

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Kaylynn
That’s so clear and sharp beautiful
June 6th, 2020  
Pigeons Farm ace
Carole, those raindrops are awesome :) Such a beautiful Peony
June 6th, 2020  
Myrna O'Hara ace
Gorgeous
June 6th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful peony with its head hanging low under the weight of the rain ! Gorgeous raindrops ! fav
June 6th, 2020  
ChristineL ace
You've captured the day perfectly with this lovely shot.
June 6th, 2020  
Santina
wow, wonderful shot, I like everything about this photo
June 6th, 2020  
