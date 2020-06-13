Previous
Next
Evening rays on a Peony by carole_sandford
298 / 365

Evening rays on a Peony

Have been at work all day. This was a quick shot in the garden this evening. There was just one shaft of sunlight falling over the fence & it was shining on the back of this peony.
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
81% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Louise ace
The light is fantastic here!
June 13th, 2020  
Lou Ann ace
This is lovely!
June 13th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
So pretty
June 13th, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Lovely!
June 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise