Evening rays on a Peony
Have been at work all day. This was a quick shot in the garden this evening. There was just one shaft of sunlight falling over the fence & it was shining on the back of this peony.
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Latest from all albums
Photo Details
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
13th June 2020 8:20pm
Tags
light
,
garden
,
evening
,
peony
Louise
ace
The light is fantastic here!
June 13th, 2020
Lou Ann
ace
This is lovely!
June 13th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
So pretty
June 13th, 2020
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Lovely!
June 13th, 2020
