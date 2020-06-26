Sign up
Previous
Next
311 / 365
After the Storm
The clouds are still dramatic! I think there is still more rain to come. I wish the horrible humidity would go though!
Many thanks for all your recent comments & favs, much appreciated.
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1917
photos
142
followers
140
following
Tags
clouds
,
storm
,
sky.
Phil Sandford
ace
Very striking. Yes, the heat is lovely, but the humidity can go if it pleases.
June 26th, 2020
JackieR
ace
Fabulous skyscape
June 26th, 2020
Richard Brown
ace
Great sky! We've had no rain and it's currently still 30c upstairs in the house!
June 26th, 2020
