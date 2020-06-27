Previous
A Similar Theme by carole_sandford
312 / 365

A Similar Theme

We have continued to have heavy showers & sunshine through today. So another sky shot. Captured this rainbow on my way home, on my phone.
27th June 2020 27th Jun 20

Carole Sandford

Phil Sandford ace
Fabulous
June 27th, 2020  
