A Similar Theme
We have continued to have heavy showers & sunshine through today. So another sky shot. Captured this rainbow on my way home, on my phone.
27th June 2020
27th Jun 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1918
photos
142
followers
140
following
Tags
iphone
,
sky
,
rainbow
Phil Sandford
ace
Fabulous
June 27th, 2020
