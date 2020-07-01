Sign up
316 / 365
Lily
Love the colour of this lovely lily.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
2
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1923
photos
142
followers
140
following
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
lily
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oow ! this is gorgeous - such a beautiful capture and presentation - deserves a big fav
July 1st, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Love the focus and DOF. Beautiful shot.
July 1st, 2020
