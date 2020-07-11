Previous
Next
Roadside Poppies by carole_sandford
326 / 365

Roadside Poppies

I find it almost impossible not to photograph poppies when I come across them!
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful ! great shot and composition! fav
July 12th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Such glorious colour.
July 12th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
July 12th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise