Bee & Sea Holly by carole_sandford
Bee & Sea Holly

Phil I visited Gunby Hall today. The bees were swarming around the Sea Holly in particular. It’s nice to be able to get out, even if the experience isn’t quite as it would normally be, but we had a good day.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Carole Sandford

Beryl Lloyd ace
Instant fav , Such super, clear capture and focus Love your Sea Holly -I have been intending to buy a plant for years !!
July 12th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured FAV!
July 12th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
July 12th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Beautiful flower & lovely fat bee...Big Fav
July 12th, 2020  
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Beautiful dof, focus
July 12th, 2020  
ChristineL ace
Fabulous shot, I love the colours
July 12th, 2020  
