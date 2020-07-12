Sign up
327 / 365
Bee & Sea Holly
Phil I visited Gunby Hall today. The bees were swarming around the Sea Holly in particular. It’s nice to be able to get out, even if the experience isn’t quite as it would normally be, but we had a good day.
12th July 2020
12th Jul 20
6
8
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1937
photos
142
followers
139
following
89% complete
320
321
322
323
324
325
326
327
500
322
323
324
325
326
327
501
Views
6
Comments
6
Fav's
8
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
12th July 2020 12:37pm
Tags
sea
,
gardens
,
holly
,
nt
,
gunby
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Instant fav , Such super, clear capture and focus Love your Sea Holly -I have been intending to buy a plant for years !!
July 12th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautifully captured FAV!
July 12th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
July 12th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Beautiful flower & lovely fat bee...Big Fav
July 12th, 2020
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Beautiful dof, focus
July 12th, 2020
ChristineL
ace
Fabulous shot, I love the colours
July 12th, 2020
