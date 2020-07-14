Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
329 / 365
White & Soft
Best on black, a soft close up of some supermarket flowers.
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1939
photos
143
followers
141
following
90% complete
View this month »
322
323
324
325
326
327
328
329
Latest from all albums
323
324
325
326
327
501
328
329
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
14th July 2020 5:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flower
,
macro
,
soft
carol white
ace
A lovely soft macro shot. Fav!! 😀
July 14th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful and soft - fav
July 14th, 2020
Cathy
ace
Very beautiful, Love the softness!
July 14th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close