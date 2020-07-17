Previous
Next
Daisies by carole_sandford
332 / 365

Daisies

Have been working so no chance of photos for the last couple of days, so having to use shots from my stock. Got a weeks leave now, actually a total of 11 days, so should Be better!
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise