Dyrham House

Phil & I went down to the West Country today. We had to drop in on a friend of Phil's & whilst there also booked a slot to visit Dyrham Park. It is a National Trust property in Wilts. This is the house, taken from up high ( you can see how small the people are) . It’s ok walking down , walking back is a killer! There is usually a mini bus, but as with many other things covid 19 has a lot to answer for & it isn’t running!!