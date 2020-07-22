Previous
Next
Looking Back by carole_sandford
337 / 365

Looking Back

Another from the weekends trip down south. Looking back when we had got to the top of the hill. A tree branch framing the Wiltshire countryside below.
22nd July 2020 22nd Jul 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
92% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise