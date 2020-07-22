Sign up
Looking Back
Another from the weekends trip down south. Looking back when we had got to the top of the hill. A tree branch framing the Wiltshire countryside below.
22nd July 2020
22nd Jul 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Views
2
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
18th July 2020 5:15pm
Tags
frame
,
countryside
,
fields
,
wiltshire
