Previous
Next
339 / 365
A Splash of Pink
I brought a flower in from the garden today for today’s photo. I like how it doesn’t look like a photo, more a drawing or painting.Taken on manual.
24th July 2020
24th Jul 20
2
4
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1954
photos
144
followers
142
following
92% complete
View this month »
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
339
Latest from all albums
335
336
504
505
337
15
338
339
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
24th July 2020 12:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
manual
,
indoors
Casablanca
ace
Exquisite ❤️
July 24th, 2020
Lynda McG
ace
Beautiful
July 24th, 2020
