A Splash of Pink by carole_sandford
A Splash of Pink

I brought a flower in from the garden today for today’s photo. I like how it doesn’t look like a photo, more a drawing or painting.Taken on manual.
24th July 2020 24th Jul 20

Carole Sandford

@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Casablanca ace
Exquisite ❤️
July 24th, 2020  
Lynda McG ace
Beautiful
July 24th, 2020  
