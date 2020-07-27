Sign up
A Show of Strength
No chance of a photo today, weather has been awful! Very wet & grey.This was either mummy or daddy, I think, showing their displeasure that there were people close by & they had babies. We moved on at this point.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
26th July 2020 2:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
park
,
display
,
lake
,
swan
,
parent
Milanie
ace
Beautiful shot
July 27th, 2020
Phil Sandford
ace
Wonderful capture
July 27th, 2020
Liz Milne
ace
Wonderful capture and wise decision to move on! I once watched one of these beauties attack a small car!
July 27th, 2020
Shirley B
Beautiful capture.
July 27th, 2020
Denise Wood
ace
FAVtastic capture :)
July 27th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
No fooling around with those swans, they can be powerful. Beautiful capture of her wingspan.
July 27th, 2020
KWind
ace
Love the pose!
July 27th, 2020
Judith Johnson
Yes they can be quite aggressive, a great capture though
July 27th, 2020
