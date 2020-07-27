Previous
A Show of Strength by carole_sandford
A Show of Strength

No chance of a photo today, weather has been awful! Very wet & grey.This was either mummy or daddy, I think, showing their displeasure that there were people close by & they had babies. We moved on at this point.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Carole Sandford

Milanie ace
Beautiful shot
July 27th, 2020  
Phil Sandford ace
Wonderful capture
July 27th, 2020  
Liz Milne ace
Wonderful capture and wise decision to move on! I once watched one of these beauties attack a small car!
July 27th, 2020  
Shirley B
Beautiful capture.
July 27th, 2020  
Denise Wood ace
FAVtastic capture :)
July 27th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
No fooling around with those swans, they can be powerful. Beautiful capture of her wingspan.
July 27th, 2020  
KWind ace
Love the pose!
July 27th, 2020  
Judith Johnson
Yes they can be quite aggressive, a great capture though
July 27th, 2020  
