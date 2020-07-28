Previous
Next
Same species different squirrel! by carole_sandford
343 / 365

Same species different squirrel!

There were quite a few that we photographed, from the other day, but this one doesn’t looks like something has nibbles his ears, so that’s why I think it’s a different one. Cute all the same.
28th July 2020 28th Jul 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
93% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Like that pure white tummy
July 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise