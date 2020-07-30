Previous
Next
Peaches & Cream by carole_sandford
345 / 365

Peaches & Cream

That’s what the colours of this dahlia reminded me of. This is quite a large flower head with lots of folds of petals. We have quite a few varieties of dahlia blooming now in the garden.
Possibly best on black.
30th July 2020 30th Jul 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
94% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
You make it sound utterly delicious! I agree. Nice to come into the centre, always so much interest in a big fluffy dahlia.
July 30th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Lovely shot, I like how it fills the frame
July 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise