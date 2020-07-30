Sign up
Peaches & Cream
That’s what the colours of this dahlia reminded me of. This is quite a large flower head with lots of folds of petals. We have quite a few varieties of dahlia blooming now in the garden.
Possibly best on black.
30th July 2020
30th Jul 20
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
30th July 2020 11:06am
flower
garden
dahlia
Casablanca
ace
You make it sound utterly delicious! I agree. Nice to come into the centre, always so much interest in a big fluffy dahlia.
July 30th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Lovely shot, I like how it fills the frame
July 30th, 2020
