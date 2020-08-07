Previous
A Card from Buckingham Palace! by carole_sandford
353 / 365

A Card from Buckingham Palace!

That’s what you get if reach the ripe old age of 100! Olive was born exactly 100 years ago today. Celebrations at work today .
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
sarah ace
oh wow! happy birthday
August 7th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Fantastic! Happy birthday, Olive!
August 7th, 2020  
ZambianLass ace
Oh wow - that is incredible. Happy Birthday Olive - I hope you managed to light all the candles ;-)
August 7th, 2020  
Michelle
Happy Birthday and well done Olive 😊
August 7th, 2020  
Valerie Chesney ace
Delightful ..Happy Birthday Olive.
August 7th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
cool
August 7th, 2020  
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Happy birthday!!!
August 7th, 2020  
