353 / 365
A Card from Buckingham Palace!
That’s what you get if reach the ripe old age of 100! Olive was born exactly 100 years ago today. Celebrations at work today .
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
7
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1974
photos
145
followers
141
following
96% complete
346
347
348
349
350
351
352
353
348
510
349
350
351
352
511
353
Views
10
Comments
7
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
7th August 2020 1:56pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
queen
,
birthday
,
100
sarah
ace
oh wow! happy birthday
August 7th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Fantastic! Happy birthday, Olive!
August 7th, 2020
ZambianLass
ace
Oh wow - that is incredible. Happy Birthday Olive - I hope you managed to light all the candles ;-)
August 7th, 2020
Michelle
Happy Birthday and well done Olive 😊
August 7th, 2020
Valerie Chesney
ace
Delightful ..Happy Birthday Olive.
August 7th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
cool
August 7th, 2020
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Happy birthday!!!
August 7th, 2020
