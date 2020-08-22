Sign up
Photo 368
Flowers from a Friend
Repaid the compliment of lunch with my friend & she brought me flowers.
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
1
0
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
So, onto year two ...... Recently realised that I still hadn't written anything about myself, so thought I ought to correct that: I have taken photographs since...
1994
photos
140
followers
140
following
100% complete
361
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
513
365
514
366
515
367
516
368
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
22nd August 2020 11:49am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
friends
,
flowers
,
gift
Babs
ace
They are so colourful.
August 23rd, 2020
