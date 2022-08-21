Sign up
Walking at 450° Angle
Man walking against the wind. One of many great sculptures at Doddington Hall today.
21st August 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
In August 2021 I started year six! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I would want to support him !! Ha ! on second thoughts he would be too tall for me to do that !!
August 21st, 2022
Phil Sandford
ace
I thought this one was brilliant.
August 21st, 2022
Casablanca
ace
I totally love this one! So realistic and exactly how it feels on a windy day.
August 21st, 2022
