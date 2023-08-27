Sign up
1 / 365
Daily Makeup
Imagine having to do this work of art every day! Very striking though & caused quite a stir amongst the photographers.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Photo Details
Album
Spare
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
27th August 2023 9:58am
Tags
makeup
,
lady
,
steampunk
Phil Sandford
ace
Incredibly striking. To think that these guys come from all over Europe for the 3 days, and some bring outfits for each morning, afternoon and evening of those 3 days.
August 27th, 2023
Phil Howcroft
ace
she's stunning carole
August 27th, 2023
Babs
ace
Wow imagine having to put all that make up on each day and then taking it off in the evening.
August 27th, 2023
