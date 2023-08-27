Daily Makeup by carole_sandford
1 / 365

Daily Makeup

Imagine having to do this work of art every day! Very striking though & caused quite a stir amongst the photographers.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2023 sees me begin year 8! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
Phil Sandford ace
Incredibly striking. To think that these guys come from all over Europe for the 3 days, and some bring outfits for each morning, afternoon and evening of those 3 days.
August 27th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
she's stunning carole
August 27th, 2023  
Babs ace
Wow imagine having to put all that make up on each day and then taking it off in the evening.
August 27th, 2023  
