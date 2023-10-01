Ghostly Figures

I thought the “Standing with Giants” installation was temporary, but as they are still there at the IBCC, I guess it’s not. Played with in Snapseed & probably best on black. Some of the men of 617 squadron, looking rather ghostly. Fittingly their landmark of the cathedral is behind them. It has been said, that once they saw that they knew they were nearly home. Turn left at the cathedral & it takes you towards RAF Scampton, the former home of 617 Squadron, which is currently mired in controversy, as the government want to house up to 2000 illegal male immigrants, understandably, there are many that don’t want this to happen!