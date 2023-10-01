Ghostly Figures by carole_sandford
Ghostly Figures

I thought the “Standing with Giants” installation was temporary, but as they are still there at the IBCC, I guess it’s not. Played with in Snapseed & probably best on black. Some of the men of 617 squadron, looking rather ghostly. Fittingly their landmark of the cathedral is behind them. It has been said, that once they saw that they knew they were nearly home. Turn left at the cathedral & it takes you towards RAF Scampton, the former home of 617 Squadron, which is currently mired in controversy, as the government want to house up to 2000 illegal male immigrants, understandably, there are many that don’t want this to happen!
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Michelle
Very spooky!
October 1st, 2023  
Diana ace
Ghostly to say the least!
October 1st, 2023  
