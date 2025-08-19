Birthday by carole_sandford
1 / 365

Birthday

Today is Phil’s 65th Birthday.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Carole Sandford

ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
0% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
August 19th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Happy birthday to Phil. Where are the other 60.
August 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
@wakelys nah, fire hazard 😜
August 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact