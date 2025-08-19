Sign up
1 / 365
Birthday
Today is Phil’s 65th Birthday.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
3
2
Carole Sandford
ace
@carole_sandford
August 2024 sees me begin year 9! No one is more surprised than me that I am still enjoying this experience! I have learnt an...
4835
photos
178
followers
146
following
1
Views
9
9
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
Spare
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th August 2025 3:34pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
phil
,
birthday
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
August 19th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Happy birthday to Phil. Where are the other 60.
August 19th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
@wakelys
nah, fire hazard 😜
August 19th, 2025
