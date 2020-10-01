Sign up
21 / 365
Absence
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
9
3
Carolinesdreams
ace
@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a few years ago and did it really well for maybe two years then life got busy and I moved aboard...
22
photos
14
followers
43
following
6% complete
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Views
13
Comments
9
Fav's
3
Album
365
Tags
fiveplustwo-absence
spuddy
Cleverly done, and I also find myself intrigued by the bearded chap behind you.
September 30th, 2020
Carolinesdreams
ace
@spuddy
that’s an old photo of my dad. The absence theme made me think of him.
September 30th, 2020
Lin
ace
Wow - this is awesome - so artistic and creative. And that being a photo of your dad in the background makes it so memorable. Fav.
September 30th, 2020
Carolinesdreams
ace
@linnypinny
Thanks Lin. Makes me quite sentimental looking at it. I've enjoyed jumping into the themes as they give me something to focus on while making photos. I think artistic credit goes to the app I used for this :)
September 30th, 2020
haskar
ace
Well done.
September 30th, 2020
kali
ace
ooo clever
October 1st, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
very cool, nicely done
October 1st, 2020
Joyce Lancaster
ace
Very clever! Fav
October 1st, 2020
Marloes
ace
So creative! Fav :)
October 1st, 2020
