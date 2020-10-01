Previous
Absence by carolinesdreams
21 / 365

Absence

1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Carolinesdreams

ace
@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a few years ago and did it really well for maybe two years then life got busy and I moved aboard...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

spuddy
Cleverly done, and I also find myself intrigued by the bearded chap behind you.
September 30th, 2020  
Carolinesdreams ace
@spuddy that’s an old photo of my dad. The absence theme made me think of him.
September 30th, 2020  
Lin ace
Wow - this is awesome - so artistic and creative. And that being a photo of your dad in the background makes it so memorable. Fav.
September 30th, 2020  
Carolinesdreams ace
@linnypinny Thanks Lin. Makes me quite sentimental looking at it. I've enjoyed jumping into the themes as they give me something to focus on while making photos. I think artistic credit goes to the app I used for this :)
September 30th, 2020  
haskar ace
Well done.
September 30th, 2020  
kali ace
ooo clever
October 1st, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
very cool, nicely done
October 1st, 2020  
Joyce Lancaster ace
Very clever! Fav
October 1st, 2020  
Marloes ace
So creative! Fav :)
October 1st, 2020  
