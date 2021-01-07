Sign up
Previous
Next
111 / 365
Nikau
We went for a walk through patches of virgin forest while anchored at Totaranui. These nikau palms and the tropical feel of the walk were breathtaking. Even better that there was slight rain to give colour.
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
3
1
Carolinesdreams
ace
@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I’d rejoin...
118
photos
33
followers
41
following
31% complete
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
7th January 2021 11:56am
Lesley Chisholm
ace
How gorgeous. We used to camp there when I was young. Such a special place.
January 12th, 2021
Carolinesdreams
ace
@kiwichick
i hadn’t been on this walk before and was blown away. So special indeed.
January 12th, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
January 12th, 2021
