Nikau by carolinesdreams
111 / 365

Nikau

We went for a walk through patches of virgin forest while anchored at Totaranui. These nikau palms and the tropical feel of the walk were breathtaking. Even better that there was slight rain to give colour.
7th January 2021 7th Jan 21

Carolinesdreams

ace
@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I’d rejoin...
31% complete

Lesley Chisholm ace
How gorgeous. We used to camp there when I was young. Such a special place.
January 12th, 2021  
Carolinesdreams ace
@kiwichick i hadn’t been on this walk before and was blown away. So special indeed.
January 12th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
January 12th, 2021  
