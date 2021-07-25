Sign up
313 / 365
Mr Pusskins 2
This lovely lion of a cat lives in the dementia ward of the nursing home where my mother in law lives. He sleeps on her bed, providing her immeasurable comfort and happiness.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
1
0
Carolinesdreams
ace
@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I’d rejoin...
337
photos
42
followers
38
following
85% complete
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
313
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
24th July 2021 11:13am
Lin
ace
What a wonderful companion.
July 24th, 2021
