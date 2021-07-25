Previous
Next
Mr Pusskins 2 by carolinesdreams
313 / 365

Mr Pusskins 2

This lovely lion of a cat lives in the dementia ward of the nursing home where my mother in law lives. He sleeps on her bed, providing her immeasurable comfort and happiness.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Carolinesdreams

ace
@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I’d rejoin...
85% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lin ace
What a wonderful companion.
July 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise