Weirdo Clouds by carolinesdreams
Photo 425

Weirdo Clouds

I’ve been working really long hours indoors lately then walked outside this afternoon to see this amazing sky show. So rippley.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Carolinesdreams

carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I'd rejoin...
