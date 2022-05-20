Sign up
Photo 557
House Fire
Sadly this house caught fire, everyone got out ok. Devastating. It was so sad to see. The fire service worked tirelessly.
20th May 2022
20th May 22
Carolinesdreams
ace
@carolinesdreams
I belonged to 365 a for maybe two years then life got busy and that was that for a few years. I thought I’d rejoin...
Christina
Ohh how devastating. That fire looks intense! I am pleased they are ok and hope they have insurance.
May 21st, 2022
