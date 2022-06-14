Previous
Scrark by carolinesdreams
Photo 579

Scrark

This guy would not stop following me around the beach (at a run), while chasing all other followers away. A very intense and single minded gull.
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Carolinesdreams

