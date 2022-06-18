Sign up
Photo 583
A 1000 piece puzzle of this incredible painting has obsessed me for a week and a half. The last piece went in this evening. Very satisfying to complete it. Such a beautiful portrait.
18th June 2022
Carolinesdreams
ace
@carolinesdreams
365
iPhone 12 Pro Max
18th June 2022 9:49pm
