Fireworks by carolinesdreams
Fireworks

A big public display at the waterfront to celebrate Matariki, the Māori New Year. This year for the first time in NZ/Aotearoa Matariki is a public holiday.
25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Carolinesdreams

@carolinesdreams
I like making images and tracking my daily life. I’m constantly amazed by the creative and beautiful images presented in this space. I appreciate the...
Yao RL ace
Time to ditch the camera, my firework shots come out poorly.
June 25th, 2022  
Carolinesdreams ace
@yaorenliu your shots are all lovely, that I have seen.
June 25th, 2022  
MistyO
Awesome capture!
June 25th, 2022  
