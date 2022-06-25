Sign up
Photo 587
Fireworks
A big public display at the waterfront to celebrate Matariki, the Māori New Year. This year for the first time in NZ/Aotearoa Matariki is a public holiday.
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
3
1
Carolinesdreams
ace
@carolinesdreams
I like making images and tracking my daily life. I’m constantly amazed by the creative and beautiful images presented in this space. I appreciate the...
611
photos
70
followers
64
following
160% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
24th June 2022 7:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Yao RL
ace
Time to ditch the camera, my firework shots come out poorly.
June 25th, 2022
Carolinesdreams
ace
@yaorenliu
your shots are all lovely, that I have seen.
June 25th, 2022
MistyO
Awesome capture!
June 25th, 2022
