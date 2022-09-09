Previous
96 Gun Salute by carolinesdreams
Photo 614

96 Gun Salute

To mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Carolinesdreams

Diana ace
A wonderful capture and tribute!
September 9th, 2022  
Dianne
What a fantastic image and very moving event to be able to attend.
September 9th, 2022  
