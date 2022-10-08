Previous
Leaving NZ by carolinesdreams
Photo 618

Leaving NZ

With Kapiti Island in the distance.
8th October 2022 8th Oct 22

Carolinesdreams

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
Out of Wellington. Where are you going now? Just look at all those green hills!
October 11th, 2022  
Carolinesdreams ace
@maggiemae to Brisbane for a week with my daughter and family- and warmth!
October 11th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 11th, 2022  
