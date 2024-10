Wing Foiler

There were a few of them this morning zipping past our boat. I possibly should have removed our lifeline from the bottom of the image but quite like it for some reason. The boat the foiler is in front of is skippered by an 82 year old solo sailor. I believe she is in the Guinness Book of Records for most circumnavigations by an older person- I’ll have to check! We had a curry on the beach with her yesterday.