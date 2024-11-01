Sign up
Previous
Photo 780
Diwali Thali
On the last leg of our Pacific Island cruising. Today we came to the mainland, back to Vuda Marina. It’s extremely hot and muggy but the food is wonderful. Tonight the Diwali fireworks display was great too, loud and sparkly.
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
Carolinesdreams
@carolinesdreams
I like making images and tracking my daily life. I’m constantly amazed by the creative and beautiful images presented in this space. I appreciate the...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
1st November 2024 6:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
