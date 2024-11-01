Previous
Diwali Thali by carolinesdreams
Diwali Thali

On the last leg of our Pacific Island cruising. Today we came to the mainland, back to Vuda Marina. It’s extremely hot and muggy but the food is wonderful. Tonight the Diwali fireworks display was great too, loud and sparkly.
