In My Sister’s Garden by carolinesdreams
In My Sister’s Garden

Back in New Zealand, it’s chilly, good to be here in Raglan with family before the last leg home to Wellington.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Carolinesdreams

@carolinesdreams
Diana ace
Stunning capture of this gorgeous rose, I love the tones.
November 16th, 2024  
